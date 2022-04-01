 WR Darren 'Goldie' Lawrence commits to FSU Football
FSU lands commitment from 2023 WR who decommitted from Gators

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Sanford, Fla., wide receiver Darren "Goldie" Lawrence, who previously was committed to Florida before changing his mind in January, announced on Friday that he is now committed to Florida State.

Lawrence is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, but he had offers from many programs in the ACC, SEC, Big Ten and beyond.

He is the Seminoles' sixth commitment for the 2023 class and the second wide receiver, joining three-star Vandrevius Jacobs.

"It's the style here at Florida State and the family," Lawrence told Warchant. "I always feel it when I'm here on campus and they treat me like I'm already a part of Seminole family."

The new commitment for the Seminoles was already on the FSU campus Friday and plans to stay through Saturday for more visit time with the 'Noles.

"I just wanted to be around the guys," Lawrence said. "I kind of knew that it was going to be Florida State on my last visit. I felt this was the place for me and really like how I fit into everything here."

Here are highlights from Lawrence's junior season:

----------------------------------------------------------------

