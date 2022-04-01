FSU lands commitment from 2023 WR who decommitted from Gators

Sanford, Fla., wide receiver Darren "Goldie" Lawrence, who previously was committed to Florida before changing his mind in January, announced on Friday that he is now committed to Florida State.

Lawrence is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, but he had offers from many programs in the ACC, SEC, Big Ten and beyond.

He is the Seminoles' sixth commitment for the 2023 class and the second wide receiver, joining three-star Vandrevius Jacobs.

"It's the style here at Florida State and the family," Lawrence told Warchant. "I always feel it when I'm here on campus and they treat me like I'm already a part of Seminole family."