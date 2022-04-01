FSU lands commitment from 2023 WR who decommitted from Gators

Sanford, Fla., wide receiver Darren "Goldie" Lawrence, who previously was committed to Florida before changing his mind in January, announced on Friday that he is now committed to Florida State.
Lawrence is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, but he had offers from many programs in the ACC, SEC, Big Ten and beyond.
He is the Seminoles' sixth commitment for the 2023 class and the second wide receiver, joining three-star Vandrevius Jacobs.
"It's the style here at Florida State and the family," Lawrence told Warchant. "I always feel it when I'm here on campus and they treat me like I'm already a part of Seminole family."
The new commitment for the Seminoles was already on the FSU campus Friday and plans to stay through Saturday for more visit time with the 'Noles.
"I just wanted to be around the guys," Lawrence said. "I kind of knew that it was going to be Florida State on my last visit. I felt this was the place for me and really like how I fit into everything here."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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Here are highlights from Lawrence's junior season: