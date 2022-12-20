Florida State lands Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones
Another day, another offensive lineman Florida State has added to its roster through the transfer portal.
Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones announced his commitment to the Seminoles Tuesday afternoon, making him the third transfer offensive lineman to commit to FSU in the last three days.
Jones, a 6-foot-4, 340-pound prospect who originally hails from LaGrange (Ga.) Callaway High, was a four-star recruit out of high school, the No. 196 overall recruit and No. 9 guard in the 2019 recruiting class.
Now, Rivals ranks him as the No. 157 overall prospect in this year's transfer portal cycle.
After redshirting his first season at Auburn, he appeared in 36 games over the last three seasons, predominantly at right guard. He'll arrive at FSU with two years of eligibility remaining.
Pro Football Focus graded Jones out at 71.1 when he was a starter during the 2021 season, but he graded out at 53.0 as a backup during the 2022 season.
Jones took an official visit to FSU last weekend and now commits just days later, becoming the second offensive line transfer who visited that weekend to commit, joining Colorado transfer Casey Roddick, and the third offensive line transfer overall along with UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers.
Overall, FSU has added six total transfers so far in this year's class. Five of them have been on the offensive side of the ball with tight ends Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock also added to the mix.
