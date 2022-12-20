Another day, another offensive lineman Florida State has added to its roster through the transfer portal. Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones announced his commitment to the Seminoles Tuesday afternoon, making him the third transfer offensive lineman to commit to FSU in the last three days.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaW1lIHRvIGtpY2sgdGhlIGRvb3IgZG93biBhbmQgZm9yY2UgZW0g dG8gbGV0IG1lIGluLiBHbyBOb2xlc/CfjaIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NvbW1pdHRlZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NvbW1pdHRlZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzdTdHd6NFVjZmUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83U3R3ejRV Y2ZlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IMKpIChAa2Vpb25kcmVqb25lcykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rZWlvbmRyZWpvbmVzL3N0YXR1cy8x NjA1MjQ3NTYxNDg0NDQzNjUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jones, a 6-foot-4, 340-pound prospect who originally hails from LaGrange (Ga.) Callaway High, was a four-star recruit out of high school, the No. 196 overall recruit and No. 9 guard in the 2019 recruiting class. Now, Rivals ranks him as the No. 157 overall prospect in this year's transfer portal cycle. After redshirting his first season at Auburn, he appeared in 36 games over the last three seasons, predominantly at right guard. He'll arrive at FSU with two years of eligibility remaining.