Florida State lands commitment from 2023 Pensacola cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls
Florida State added a commitment to its 2023 class Monday morning.
Right as the Seminoles were coming off the practice field, 2023 Pensacola Catholic cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls announced his pledge to FSU.
His announcement came just hours after he shared his official offer video on his Twitter account.
His commitment comes two days after Rawls visited FSU for the Seminole Showcase on July 30.
He chose the Seminoles over an offer list that includes West Virginia, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, Boston College and more.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pount defensive back is a three-star prospect in the 2023 class, rated 5.6 by Rivals.
As a junior last season, Rawls had 36 tackles and two interceptions in eight games. He also had two punt return touchdowns and 12 catches for 146 yards with two receiving touchdowns.
Rawls is FSU's 11th member of its 2023 class. He's the second defensive back commit in the class along with three-star Quindarrius Jones.
What we like: He is very aggressive in coverage. You turn on his film and Rawls will get after a receiver. He is not afraid to come up and get physical. He has some size and length to his game. You have also like the fact this kid returns punts and kicks. He can give FSU some big play ability on special teams. This is something they have sorely lacked of late. Rawls has a tendency to bait a quarterback. He will set them up and then try and pick their passes off.
What we feel Rawls needs to work on: He is 6’1 but weighs 170 pounds. He is going to have to get bigger and stronger. We also realize Rawls is just entering his senior season of high school. When he gets into a college weight and conditioning program, watch how much Rawls develops. You look at his size and width as a player it is easy to see him weighing close to 200 pounds in college. He also needs to learn that being aggressive is not only a strength but can become a weakness in college. Rawls can be had on double moves. He needs to learn when to be aggressive and when to back off.
Final Thoughts: Love the fact FSU is starting to put an emphasis on recruiting the panhandle. I feel it is an area that FSU has neglected for too long. They have recently landed Darius Washington who is competing for a starting job at either tackle or guard this upcoming season. They pulled in Azareyeh Thomas from Niceville last season. Rawls gives them another talented athlete from Pensacola. These are the type of players we feel that you can develop into not only All-ACC type prospects but NFL Draft picks. He has all the physical tools you want in a defensive back.