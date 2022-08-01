Florida State lands commitment from 2023 Pensacola cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls

What we like: He is very aggressive in coverage. You turn on his film and Rawls will get after a receiver. He is not afraid to come up and get physical. He has some size and length to his game. You have also like the fact this kid returns punts and kicks. He can give FSU some big play ability on special teams. This is something they have sorely lacked of late. Rawls has a tendency to bait a quarterback. He will set them up and then try and pick their passes off.

What we feel Rawls needs to work on: He is 6’1 but weighs 170 pounds. He is going to have to get bigger and stronger. We also realize Rawls is just entering his senior season of high school. When he gets into a college weight and conditioning program, watch how much Rawls develops. You look at his size and width as a player it is easy to see him weighing close to 200 pounds in college. He also needs to learn that being aggressive is not only a strength but can become a weakness in college. Rawls can be had on double moves. He needs to learn when to be aggressive and when to back off.

Final Thoughts: Love the fact FSU is starting to put an emphasis on recruiting the panhandle. I feel it is an area that FSU has neglected for too long. They have recently landed Darius Washington who is competing for a starting job at either tackle or guard this upcoming season. They pulled in Azareyeh Thomas from Niceville last season. Rawls gives them another talented athlete from Pensacola. These are the type of players we feel that you can develop into not only All-ACC type prospects but NFL Draft picks. He has all the physical tools you want in a defensive back.