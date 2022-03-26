Florida State lands commitment from 2024 Georgia quarterback

The Florida State football coaching staff already has commitments for an elite running back and a top wide receiver in 2024 recruiting class, and on Saturday the Seminoles landed a talented quarterback for the future.

Georgia signal-caller Luke Kromenhoek, a 6-4 passer from Savannah, announced on social media that he is committing to the Seminoles.

FSU was the first college to offer Kromenhoek a scholarship last summer.

He becomes the Seminoles' fourth commitment for the 2024 class, joining four-star Georgia running back Kameron Davis, four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier and four-star athlete Jordan Pride.

While FSU offered Kromenhoek based largely on his passing ability, he is a multi-sport athlete who also plays defense and special teams in high school.

