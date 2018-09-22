Florida State lands elite JUCO shooter Nathanael Jack
Florida State added to its 2019 class on Saturday upon the commitment of Eastern Florida State College shooter Nathanael Jack. A 6-foot-5, 195lb prospect that hails from Canada is regarded as one of the top junior college prospects this fall and gives the Seminoles a deadly scoring weapon off of the catch and shoot.
Selecting the Seminoles on Saturday, Jack discussed his commitment with Rivals.com. “I chose Florida State because I was impressed with the experienced coaching staff and the positive learning environment. They have gone above and beyond in being transparent throughout the entire process,” he said. “I admire how family oriented the players and staff are alike. The staff expressed sincere effort in me on a personal, professional and spiritual level. Florida State’s basketball program has continued to excel at an impressive level.
“I see myself being a great asset to the future success of the team. Not only be able to utilize my skills for the better of the team, but to also bring a sense of leadership and talent to an already talented team.”
Jack picked Florida State over such others as Kansas, Miami and Texas Tech. He is one of the very best shot makers at the junior college level and broke out this summer at various events during the evaluation periods where he pulled in over 20 scholarship offers.
The go-to guy on Coach Jeremy Shulman’s team this season, Jack is coming off of a strong freshman campaign last winter. Making over 40 percent of his perimeter attempts, Jack posted per-game averages of 10.7 points and 2.5 rebounds as he made five or more 3-pointers in six separate contests.
Florida State has found tremendous success within recent years from the junior college ranks when it comes to shot makers. Recently graduated guard Braian Angola-Rodas was able to catapult his way onto the Orlando Magic roster through an Exhibit 10 contract and PJ Savoy, another junior college star, who enters this season regarded as one of the top shooters in the country.
Jack becomes the second commitment for the Seminoles in the 2019 class as he joins Zimife Nwokeji headed to the program next fall. More is needed this fall as FSU has kept their sights on top-50 wings Terrence Shannon and Patrick Williams, the latter a recruit that is currently taking an official visit to the ACC program, to go along with Rivals150 prospects Rocket Watts, Omar Payne, Trendon Watford, Kofi Cockburn, Kai Jones, Naheem McLeod and Balsa Koprivica.