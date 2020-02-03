The four-star quarterback out of Starkville (Miss.) had offers from schools like Georgia Tech , Louisville , LSU , Missouri , Mississippi State and Ole Miss among others, but the after that visit to Florida State, he is ready to announce he is a Seminole.

Luke Altmyer wanted that offer from Florida State , and when he tripped to Tallahassee just over a week ago, he got it.

"Florida State really came on the radar about two weeks ago when I was there for a visit and they offered me," said Altmyer. "Coach Mike Norvell was the first coach to offer me when he was at Memphis before my sophomore year, so I have known him for a while.

"I knew he and coach Kenny Dillingham when they were at Memphis and I like that a lot.

"I told coach Dillingham of my decision first on Sunday, then I FaceTimed with everyone at Florida State. There was about 60-70 people in the room when I talked to them and it was awesome.

"I got back from the visit and I thought about it, and I couldn't think of a better situation for me than Florida State. When I went down there, the whole staff new me, they invested a lot of time in me and they all wanted to get to know me better.

"I felt I was being celebrated there and it felt great.

When I was on my visit, I could feel the history there. It jumps out at you. It is a beautiful place, they have had a lot of success and it was just a great place for me.

"Coach Dillingham said when he got to Florida State that it was just different, and I felt it too. He said he couldn't put it into words and I agree with him. It is historic and it is a great place.

"It is so cool to say I am committed to Florida State. Growing up watching them win championships and seeing all the players they have had makes this an incredible feeling. I get to got to Florida State to play football and get a free education.

"I am now going to get out to recruit the 2021 class for Florida State. It is really important, so I want to help the staff get the right players there."