Florida State lands four-star QB Luke Altmyer
Luke Altmyer wanted that offer from Florida State, and when he tripped to Tallahassee just over a week ago, he got it.
The four-star quarterback out of Starkville (Miss.) had offers from schools like Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Missouri, Mississippi State and Ole Miss among others, but the after that visit to Florida State, he is ready to announce he is a Seminole.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"Florida State really came on the radar about two weeks ago when I was there for a visit and they offered me," said Altmyer. "Coach Mike Norvell was the first coach to offer me when he was at Memphis before my sophomore year, so I have known him for a while.
"I knew he and coach Kenny Dillingham when they were at Memphis and I like that a lot.
"I told coach Dillingham of my decision first on Sunday, then I FaceTimed with everyone at Florida State. There was about 60-70 people in the room when I talked to them and it was awesome.
"I got back from the visit and I thought about it, and I couldn't think of a better situation for me than Florida State. When I went down there, the whole staff new me, they invested a lot of time in me and they all wanted to get to know me better.
"I felt I was being celebrated there and it felt great.
When I was on my visit, I could feel the history there. It jumps out at you. It is a beautiful place, they have had a lot of success and it was just a great place for me.
"Coach Dillingham said when he got to Florida State that it was just different, and I felt it too. He said he couldn't put it into words and I agree with him. It is historic and it is a great place.
"It is so cool to say I am committed to Florida State. Growing up watching them win championships and seeing all the players they have had makes this an incredible feeling. I get to got to Florida State to play football and get a free education.
"I am now going to get out to recruit the 2021 class for Florida State. It is really important, so I want to help the staff get the right players there."
RIVALS REACTION
In Willie Taggart's time as the head coach at Florida State, he never signed a quarterback. Mike Norvell signed two in December after having the job for a couple of weeks, and now he had landed one of the top signal callers in the south for 2021. Altmyer is a smooth passer. He has a good arm, he can throw on the move and he throws a very catchable ball. He made big strides last season and he is going into the off-season with a lot of positive buzz around him. The offer from Florida State was one he wanted, and after only having it a couple of weeks, he knew he wanted to be a Seminole.