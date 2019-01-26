The Seminoles got some help at a major position of need on Saturday. Northern Illinois' offensive lineman Ryan Roberts announced on social media that he will be transferring to Florida State for his final year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-6, 297-pound lineman started 18 games the last two seasons for the Huskies including the Sept. 22 contest vs. FSU in 2018. Roberts, who is originally from Northville, Mich., is expected to compete for a starting tackle position for the 2019 season.

Florida State returns 11 scholarship offensive linemen with four having significant starting experience from last year's team. Not counting Roberts, the 'Noles currently have three commitments for the 2019 recruiting class.

