Florida State lands Rivals100 LB to ignite 2021 class
JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Florida State's 2020 recruiting class didn't have a whole lot of star power but it could be a very different story in 2021. Mike Norvell and his staff are off to a promising start especially with Friday's commitment from Rivals100 linebacker Branden Jennings.
The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood linebacker announced his commitment to Florida State on Friday morning. Warchant.com was there live in Jacksonville for his announcement.
Florida State took a major step towards building on a solid 2020 linebacker class with one of the top prospects at that position for 2021. Rivals.com ranks Jennings as the No. 46 prospect in the country and the No. 3 inside linebacker.
Jennings, the son of former FSU standout linebacker Bradley Jennings, announced his commitment at his school's gymnasium.
"FSU has been on me from day one and I love everything," Jennings told Warchant.com. "You are either Nole-blooded or you aren't. I'm Nole-blooded. I can't wait to help Coach Norvell win Championships"
Prior to this past season, Jennings wasn't in a hurry to decide, and the Seminoles weren't a major player under the old coaching staff. However, a Junior Day visit to Tallahassee a few weeks ago dramatically shifted the momentum.
Being able to quickly develop a solid relationship new linebackers coach Chris Marve also played a major role in his decision.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defender led Sandalwood in tackles last season with with over 150 stops. He becomes the fifth member of FSU's 2021 class.
