Florida State lands three-star TE Xavier Tiller

Tiller was previously committed to Texas A&M before he decommitted in February. Auburn was thought to be leader heading into official visits. Tiller officially visited all three of his finalists — with his final visit being Florida State on June 13.

"It was a really good visit. I got to sit down with the coaches and stuff, it's the culture," Tiller said exiting his visit. "The reason I came here on the OV is because I like it and I feel like I can do great things here like win the Mackey (Award), play as a freshman and get developed by coach (Chris) Thomsen."

"He told me just like this, 'I want you. You're going to be here,' " he later said about his conversations with head coach Mike Norvell. "That's what he told me. We were having a good talk. He was telling me what he'll do, how he wants me. The head coach has got good energy. You would think he's like that just on an official visit, but that's every time. That's good. If you're having a bad day and you walk in there in the morning, Coach is going to build you up with joy just by all that. Not too many coaches are going to do that."

With the addition of Tiller to the 2026 class, Florida State now has 17 commitments in Mike Norvell's 2026 class. With his commitment, Florida State now has a top 15 class according to Rivals.

