FSU picks up WR transfer No. 4: West Virginia's top receiver Wright commits
Florida State once again has targeted a wide receiver in the transfer portal, and this one has the best resume of the bunch.
West Virginia wideout Winston Wright, who led the Mountaineers in receiving yards each of the past two seasons, committed to FSU on Sunday.
That's the ninth transfer pledge so far for FSU, and the fourth at wide receiver.
In a solid three-year career with the Mountaineers, Wright hauled in 129 catches.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
Wright is from Savannah, Ga., and has a relationship with fellow Savannah native and FSU starting linebacker Kalen DeLoach.
As a sophomore, Wright had a breakout year in 2020 with 553 yards and 47 receptions in only 10 games.
Then last season, he topped 60 catches and nearly put up 700 yards to once again lead the Mountaineers. He had seven games last season with six or more catches.
Also a productive kick returner, Wright brought two back for touchdowns and had 50 career kickoff returns in three seasons for WVU. He finished second in the Big 12 in kickoff return yards last season and fourth in the conference in 2020.
He is the Seminoles' ninth transfer commitment of this offseason, joining wideouts Mycah Pittman, Deuce Spann, Johnny Wilson, offensive linemen Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris, defensive end Jared Verse, and defensive back Greedy Vance.
*ALSO SEE: More from Michael Langston on the Wright commitment
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story..
----------------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board