FSU picks up WR transfer No. 4: West Virginia's top receiver Wright commits

Florida State once again has targeted a wide receiver in the transfer portal, and this one has the best resume of the bunch.

West Virginia wideout Winston Wright, who led the Mountaineers in receiving yards each of the past two seasons, committed to FSU on Sunday.

That's the ninth transfer pledge so far for FSU, and the fourth at wide receiver.

In a solid three-year career with the Mountaineers, Wright hauled in 129 catches.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***