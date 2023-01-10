From FSU's press release on the website launch: "Travis enters the 2023 season as one of only four active players with at least 5,500 career passing yards and at least 1,700 career rushing yards. He is the only active player in the country to score at least seven rushing touchdowns in three straight seasons and ranks fourth in program history with 70 touchdowns accounted for in his career. He also is sixth in program history with 7,622 yards of total offense, tied for ninth with 45 passing touchdowns, ranks 11th with 5,888 passing yards and is 12th with 426 completions. His 1,734 rushing yards and 24 rushing scores are both school records by a quarterback, and he is the only player in program history ranked in the top-10 on FSU’s career passing touchdowns and career rushing touchdowns lists.

Travis was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded FBS quarterback for the entire 2022 season and also in bowl games, earning grades of 91.5 and 92.9, respectively. His average of 8.35 yards per play was first in the ACC and fourth nationally. He also led the ACC with 9.10 yards per pass attempt, fifth in the country, while his 14.22 yards per completion were tops in the conference and eighth nationally and his pass efficiency rating of 160.1 led the ACC and ranked 14th in the country. He finished the season 226-of-353 passing for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions while adding 417 yards and seven touchdowns and a two-yard touchdown reception. Travis is the only player in program history to pass for at least 20 touchdowns and rush for at least seven touchdowns in the same season, and his 32 touchdowns accounted for are tied for the third-highest single-season total in FSU history.

Travis became only the fourth Florida State quarterback to produce at least 3,000 total yards and 30 touchdowns in a season, joining FSU’s three Heisman Trophy winners – Charlie Ward in 1993, Chris Weinke in 2000 and Jameis Winston in 2013. His 3,631 yards of total offense rank fifth on FSU’s single-season list, while his passing yards total is seventh and his passing touchdowns tied for 10th.

The rising senior from West Palm Beach, Florida, saved his best performance in 2022 for last, earning Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors after breaking Florida State’s bowl record with 468 yards of total offense to lead the Seminoles to a victory over Oklahoma. He passed for a career-high 418 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 27 completions, hitting passes at a 71.1 percent rate, and added 50 rushing yards to become the first player since Joe Burrow in the Jan. 14, 2020, CFP National Championship Game and only the fifth player in records dating back to 2000 to have at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in a bowl game.

Travis accounted for at least three touchdowns and had one or fewer turnovers in each of the final six games of the regular season, entering bowl season with the nation’s longest active streak while also setting the program record for the longest streak with at least three touchdowns. Between wins at Miami, at Syracuse and against Louisiana, he was 40-of-49 passing with seven touchdowns and also scored three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown to total 11 scores against only nine incompletions in that three-week stretch.

Florida State opens its 2023 season Sept. 3 in Orlando against LSU. Last season, Travis was 20-of-33 passing for 260 yards and two touchdowns in the Seminoles’ victory over the Tigers in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans."