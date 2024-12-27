Florida State leads for four-star RB Amari Clemons entering the new year

His latest visit to campus on Saturday allowed the Seminoles to continue to set the pace in his recruitment, as he got to see some of the new renovations to the football facilities and continue to get to know the new coaches and players.

Marianna (Fla.) running back Amari Clemons has been a frequent visitor to Florida State's campus since the Seminoles offered him in March.

"It was an amazing visit, like always," Clemons said. "(I got to see ) the new renovations they are having. I know how this program is going to be, it's going to be a big turn-around from last year. I'm excited for what's going to happen."

Over the summer, Clemons participated in an Elite Camp on campus, getting direct coaching for running backs coach David Johnson. Since then, their relationship has continued to grow.

"Ever since I met coach YAC, he's always kept the same energy and same expectations that he's had for me. Nothing has really changed," Clemons said.

Clemons also got to further his relationships with some of the current players on the roster before they went home for Christmas break. Between Johnson, the players in the room and the potential of early playing time, Clemons is attracted to what Florida State has to offer.

"I like the development of them," Clemons said on the running backs. "He's (Johnson) not in a rush to get you out on the field. He's going to develop you until you're ready. For sure (the early playing time helps), you can come in at any time and have a chance to play."

Clemons also briefly touched on new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, calling him a legend. The four-star hadn't seen much of UCF's offense in the last year but knows Malzahn's reputation as a winning head coach.

It's for all of these reasons that Clemons told The Osceola and others on Saturday that Florida State is the leader for his services early in the cycle. Auburn and Florida are the two other schools that currently round up the top bunch, among others. Why is Florida State the leader?

"The coaches — they don't tell me what I want to hear. I don't want to hear what everyone wants to tell me all the time ... They are also 45 minutes away, so it's a nice little drive to get here. It's the culture, too," Clemons said.

The Marianna (Fla.) standout is coming off a freakishly productive junior season where he rushed for 1,880 yards on 153 carries. He also found the end zone 34 times. He added 247 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.