It was around this time last year that Andrew Boselli really started lying to himself.

As he watched video clips and photos from Florida State's 2018 preseason workouts, Boselli would tell anyone who would listen that he was thrilled with his decision to give up football.

"Aw, I don't miss that!" Boselli would say. "That's brutal."

It was about six months earlier that the young offensive lineman had walked away from the sport he once loved -- the sport that brought his father, Tony Boselli, fame and riches as one of the most celebrated offensive linemen in NFL history.

It was a surprising decision, but not totally out of the blue.

Like many FSU players, Boselli was disappointed that the Seminoles had endured a sub-par 2017 campaign, and he was equally dismayed about the coaches who recruited him leaving at the end of that season.

"The main reason I came to Florida State was for Coach Jimbo Fisher," Boselli explained on Sunday during the team's annual Media Day. "So him leaving the team definitely was a big heart-wrencher for me."

With his passion for football dwindling, Boselli decided to step away from the sport and take a summer job in another state. It wasn't until he walked back inside Doak Campbell Stadium a few times during the 2018 season -- this time as a student and fan, instead of as a player -- that he recognized that football was still in his heart.

"I realized I still had something left in the tank and I could still contribute," Boselli said. "Being in the stadium and being in the stands was just hard. ... It's one of those things where you don't really know what you have until you lose it. So definitely, stepping away from the game, I gained a new appreciation and motivation."

Before that fall was over, Boselli was back in the weight room, working on his own toward a comeback.

He didn't know if a return to Florida State was even an option -- coaches generally aren't very forgiving when players quit their programs -- but Boselli was determined to play again somewhere.