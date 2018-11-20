Florida State loses offensive line commitment
It's no secret that Florida State desperately needs to sign several offensive linemen in the 2019 recruiting class. That job got a little more difficult on Tuesday with the decommitment of Charles Cross from Laurel, Mississippi.
The three-star tackle, who committed to FSU last summer, announced his change of plans on Twitter Tuesday night.
With FSU likely out of the picture, all signs point to Cross playing closer to home and signing with Mississippi State.
Florida State is currently at 15 commitments for the 2019 recruiting class, with just one offensive linemen - Dontae Lucas - still committed. The Seminoles are expected to bring in a full class with close to 25 signees. The early signing period for college football starts on December 19.
