Florida State men cruise to 80-65 victory, improve to 4-1 on season
The Florida State men's basketball capitalized on balanced scoring and a defensive performance that was at times stifling to cruise past visiting St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday at the Tucker Center, 80-65
Eleven different Seminoles scored in the game, led by forward Wyatt Wilkes with 14, guard Trent Forrest with 13 and center Balsa Koprivica with 11.
Nine different Seminoles scored at least four points.
** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **
BOX SCORE: FSU 80, St. Francis 65
Florida State improves to 4-1 on the season and will return to action Monday against visiting Chicago State. St. Francis falls to 2-4.
The Seminoles out-rebounded St. Francis by a margin of 38-27, and they also limited the Red Flash to 37.0 percent shooting from the field.
Sophomore guard Myles Thompson led St. Francis with 23 point on 9-of-12 shooting. He connected on 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range. His teammates connected on just 11 of 42 shots from the floor.
Florida State led by 24 points late, but St. Francis closed the game with a 13-4 run.
The Seminoles played without starters M.J. Walker and RaiQuan Gray, both of whom are believed to be nursing minor injuries.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete postgame coverage.
---------------
Talk about this story with other FSU basketball fans on the Seminole Hoops Message Board