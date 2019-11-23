The Florida State men's basketball capitalized on balanced scoring and a defensive performance that was at times stifling to cruise past visiting St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday at the Tucker Center, 80-65

Eleven different Seminoles scored in the game, led by forward Wyatt Wilkes with 14, guard Trent Forrest with 13 and center Balsa Koprivica with 11.

Nine different Seminoles scored at least four points.

