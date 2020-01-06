The Florida State men's basketball team jumped eight spots in the latest AP Poll and 10 in the Coaches' Poll following its impressive 78-65 road victory at then No. 7 ranked Louisville. With an overall record of 13-2 (3-1 ACC), the Seminoles moved all the way up to No. 10 in both polls released Monday. Duke is the only ACC currently ranked higher at No. 2.

After the Sweet 16 appearance, FSU finished the 2018-19 season ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll. During the regular season, the 'Noles climbed as high as No. 9 in weeks eight and nine.

The Seminoles' rise up the basketball rankings is certainly unexpected. Florida State was unranked in both the preseason AP and Coaches' Poll and were picked to finish fifth in the ACC.

Next up on the schedule is a Wednesday night road tilt at Wake Forest (8-5).

AP POLL TOP 10:

1. Gonzaga

2. Duke

3. Kansas

4. Baylor

5. Auburn

6. Butler

7. San Diego State

8. Michigan State

9. Oregon

10 Florida State

-----------

