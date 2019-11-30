Florida State men's basketball takes down Purdue 63-60 in overtime
The Florida State men's basketball team wins the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic after defeating Purdue 63-60 in overtime on Saturday night. The Seminoles move to 6-1 on the season and should be ranked when the new polls come out next week.
** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **
BOX SCORE: FSU 63, PURDUE 60
The Seminoles earned the victory despite going just 1-of-17 from 3-point range. Senior Trent Forrest led FSU in scoring with 17, followed by Devin Vassell with 13. Next up is a road game at Indiana in the ACC-Big 10 challenge on Dec. 3.
---------------------------
Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board.