Florida State met high expectations for Teriq Mallory on official visit

After offering Mallory on Nov. 20, an official visit was quickly set up for the Florida weekend. After concluding his visit, Mallory said the high expectations that he had for his dream school growing up had been fulfilled.

In Florida State's late search to find wide receivers before the early signing window, the Seminoles landed on three-star West Virginia commit Teriq 'Magic' Mallory. The 6-foot-5 and 190-pound pass-catcher out of Cheshire (Conn.) Academy is an underrated prospect that fits the build of Florida State's preferred big, physical receiver archetype.

"It was a very good visit. High expectations for Florida State and they met those expectations. I love it," Mallory said. "Really the culture, the coaching staff and the attitude of the locker room. Even though its not the season it was expected to be, everybody is still going in there and trying to get better everyday. I love Coach Norvell."

Mallory had never visited Florida State before, despite it being his dream school growing up in Connecticut.

"The kid in me is so happy," Mallory said on finally being able to visit. "When I was growing up with it being my dream school, a lot of legends came through the school. It's just a phenomenal opportunity. I'm blessed to have to come to this school."

Mallory enters his recruitment by Florida State with a bit of an open situation. Former UCF Coach Gus Malzahn was hired in the middle of his official visit and the Seminoles are still without a named wide receivers coach. But that doesn't matter too much to Mallory in terms of a decision because of Mike Norvell.

"That plays a role but not a huge role. Norvell is very important, he's hands on with his receivers. He played receiver in college, coached receivers — I believe what he has going on with Florida State," Mallory said.

Mallory exited his official visit stating that he was still committed to West Virginia but that he was going to sleep and pray on a final decision. Hours later, West Virginia coach Neal Brown was dismissed.

Mallory's official visit and the events unfolding in Morgantown may place the Seminoles in a prime position to add Mallory to their class sooner rather than later.