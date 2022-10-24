After a one-week noon game reprieve, Florida State will be back under the lights next week.

The ACC announced Monday that the Seminoles' (4-3, 2-3 in ACC) Nov. 5 game at Miami (3-4, 1-2) will be played at 7:30 p.m. and broadcast on ABC.

For head coach Mike Norvell, it will be his first time traveling to Miami to take on the Hurricanes. He did not travel for the 52-10 loss in Miami Gardens two years ago after testing positive for COVID-19.

FSU is on a fresh one-game winning streak over UM, snapping what had been a four-game losing streak with last year's 31-28 home victory.

The Hurricanes, led by first-year head coach and alumnus Mario Cristobal, have struggled this season, suffering home losses to Middle Tennessee State and Duke. When FSU heads to Tallahassee, the Hurricanes will be on their first three-game home losing streak since 2007.

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 5

North Carolina at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Syracuse at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACC Network