Florida State University announced plans to modify its existing ticket priority policy for the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and softball beginning with the 2023-24 athletic season.

Florida State’s ticket priority policy was first implemented in 1977 and has been modified four times over the years, most recently in 2018.

When Vice President and Athletic Director Michael Alford became Florida State’s Director of Athletics, he initiated a two-year study of priority policies at peer institutions across the Southeast, in both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference.

Based on that study, Florida State chose to modernize its policy to provide the necessary resources to student-athletes for them to have the best opportunity to achieve athletic and academic excellence in all 20 sports. The policy also encourages donor participation in each of those five sports.

Seminole Boosters is the entity responsible for implementing the athletic department’s revised ticket priority policy. Seminole Booster President and CEO Stephen Ponder said each donor affected will be contacted by email and phone.

“We will call everyone to talk to them about it and answer any questions they may have,” Ponder said. “Florida State is doing this because we want to compete at the highest level possible and we need to be sure we provide our student-athletes with the tools other schools provide for them to do that.”

The website explaining the changes can be found here. The website provides timelines and seating chart requirements for each sport. The site is intentionally concise, a Seminole Booster employee noted, because each individual’s situation will be different depending on how many seats they have in each venue. Booster representatives intend on speaking to each donor individually to understand their needs and to offer options.

Baseball season ticket holders have never had a season ticket priority policy, so they are likely to be the patrons with the most questions. Slightly more than 40 percent of baseball season ticket holders have never made a contribution to FSU athletics, so those 200 season ticket holder accounts will have more questions about why a contribution is necessary and what benefits they will receive as a donor.