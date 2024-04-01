Florida State moves back into top 10 in baseball rankings
The Florida State baseball team has moved back up into the top 10 of the rankings on Monday morning.
FSU (22-4) moved up four spots to No. 8 in the Baseball America poll, following a week in which the Seminoles defeated Florida in Jacksonville and picked up a series win over Louisville.
Clemson remains in the No. 2 spot in the BA poll following a series loss to Miami. SEC and ACC schools make up the top eight, with Arkansas at No. 1.
D1Baseball also moved FSU up, but only three spots to No. 14 after the 3-1 week. There are eight ACC teams ranked in this week's D1 Top 25 -- only two behind the SEC's 10 -- and FSU is fifth-highest of those eight, behind No. 2 Clemson, No. 9 Duke, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 11 Virginia Tech and ahead of No. 15 Virginia, No. 19 NC State and No. 21 Wake Forest.
FSU is also 11th in the Perfect Game poll, one of eight ranked ACC teams.
National stats
FSU is third in Division I in batting average at .344. Look for a story from the Osceola's Curt Weiler later on Monday that discusses FSU baseball's turnaround in year 2 under Link Jarrett. The Seminoles' 22 victories in 2024 is just one behind the team's 2023 total.
Up next
FSU will play host to Jacksonville (13-14) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Bethune-Cookman (15-11) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Both games will stream live on ACC Network Extra.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple