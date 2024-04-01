The Florida State baseball team has moved back up into the top 10 of the rankings on Monday morning.

FSU (22-4) moved up four spots to No. 8 in the Baseball America poll, following a week in which the Seminoles defeated Florida in Jacksonville and picked up a series win over Louisville.

Clemson remains in the No. 2 spot in the BA poll following a series loss to Miami. SEC and ACC schools make up the top eight, with Arkansas at No. 1.

D1Baseball also moved FSU up, but only three spots to No. 14 after the 3-1 week. There are eight ACC teams ranked in this week's D1 Top 25 -- only two behind the SEC's 10 -- and FSU is fifth-highest of those eight, behind No. 2 Clemson, No. 9 Duke, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 11 Virginia Tech and ahead of No. 15 Virginia, No. 19 NC State and No. 21 Wake Forest.

FSU is also 11th in the Perfect Game poll, one of eight ranked ACC teams.