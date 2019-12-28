From FSU Sports Info

T.J. Rushing has been named Florida State’s defensive backs coach, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.

“I’m excited to announce TJ Rushing as the defensive backs coach here at Florida State University,” Norvell said. “Coach Rushing is one of the brightest minds and teachers in college football. His experience as an All-American in college to his playing career in the National Football League has prepared him well to mentor and develop our student-athletes at the highest level. Coach Rushing will bring a tremendous amount of passion and energy to every aspect of the program, not only on the field but also in recruiting the nation’s best and brightest to Florida State.”

Rushing, who won Super Bowl XLI as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, has eight years of coaching experience following his professional playing career. He spent the last two seasons at Memphis and also spent time on staffs at Arizona State, Stanford and Northern Arizona.

“My family and I are elated to join Coach Norvell and Coach Fuller at Florida State University,” Rushing said. “The list of great defensive backs that have played at this university are the Who’s Who in college football. I am eager to get there and assist in developing the next group of Seminole greats.”

Rushing comes to Tallahassee after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons as Norvell’s defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. He helped lead the Tigers to a program-record 12 wins, including the school’s first outright conference championship since 1969, and a berth in the New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl in 2019. Over his two seasons on staff, Memphis grabbed 18 interceptions and forced 37 total turnovers, returning four for touchdowns.

The Tigers’ 2019 defense ranked 18th in FBS with a team passing efficiency defense rating of 115.36 and ranked 25th in the nation with an average of 7.0 tackles for loss per game. In 2018, Memphis had the conference’s fourth-highest average of tackles for loss per game with 7.4 and the fourth-best sacks-per-game average of 2.64.