Florida State's highly anticipated Dec. 13 recruiting weekend is upon us, and it goes without saying that it will be one of the most important weekends for the Seminoles' football program in quite some time.

Less than a week after being introduced as FSU's head coach, Mike Norvell will be hosting more than a dozen official visitors with the goal of either shoring up previous commitments or convincing uncommitted prospects to jump on board. The early signing period begins next Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Here is a complete look at the expected visitors and what the Seminoles will hope to accomplish.

