Florida State, Norvell host massive recruiting visit weekend
Florida State's highly anticipated Dec. 13 recruiting weekend is upon us, and it goes without saying that it will be one of the most important weekends for the Seminoles' football program in quite some time.
Less than a week after being introduced as FSU's head coach, Mike Norvell will be hosting more than a dozen official visitors with the goal of either shoring up previous commitments or convincing uncommitted prospects to jump on board. The early signing period begins next Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Here is a complete look at the expected visitors and what the Seminoles will hope to accomplish.
OFFICIAL VISITORS THIS WEEKEND (16)
The Skinny on Rodemaker; What to watch for on visit
While he is technically still committed to South Florida, we do not expect Rodemaker to stick with the Bulls. FSU made a major surge this week, and this one is trending well for the Seminoles from everything we hear. It's closer to home, it fits the climate he desires, and if he clicks with Norvell and the staff, there's a good chance he will be the 'Noles' first QB commit of the 2020 class. He still could take that Baylor visit on Sunday, but FSU will have a great shot of beating out the Bears and Pittsburgh, assuming Rodemaker likes what he sees this weekend.
The Skinny on Toafili; What to watch for on visit
Toafili has been very solid in his commitment to Florida State, so this visit will be about building a connection with new OC Kenny Dillingham and Norvell. The main things covered likely will be the way he's going to be utilized in this offense. Toafili likely will have questions about who the next running backs coach at FSU will be, so there might be some clarity over the weekend on that topic. But unless anything goes wrong, we expect Toafili to stay solid with the 'Noles.
