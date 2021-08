Florida State-Notre Dame football matchup from a gambling perspective

Warchant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel and BlueandGold.com writer Mike Singer compare notes and discuss the season opener between Florida State and Notre Dame. How will the Irish's new quarterback handle the pressure of facing the 'Noles in Tallahassee? Will the Seminoles be able to cover the 8.5 point spread?

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***