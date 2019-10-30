QB Alex Hornibrook, grad -- After not playing in the first three games, has played a substantial role in four of the past five. Started last week against Syracuse and played until the game was out of reach.



OL Cole Minshew, senior -- Missed the first five games while recovering from a neck injury but returned at Clemson and has since claimed a starting role at guard.

OL Darius Washington, freshman -- Didn't play at all in the first six games, then came off the bench at Wake Forest, started against Syracuse and now appears to be the Seminoles' starting left tackle.

RB Khalan Laborn, sophomore -- Averaged just 12 snaps in the first four games, but has seen that number double to 24.3 snaps in the last four.

C Andrew Boselli, junior -- After not playing in the first six games of the season, played 63 snaps off the bench at Wake Forest and then started against Syracuse. He appears to be the Seminoles' new starting center.

TE Camm McDonald, sophomore -- Only played 3 snaps on offense in Week 3 at Virginia but has seen his playing time increase every week since. Played a season-high 24 snaps Saturday against Syracuse.

WR Jordan Young, redshirt freshman -- After not playing more than 5 snaps in any game all season, saw action on 34 snaps against Syracuse. Appears to be earning time following the injuries to Keyshawn Helton and Ontaria Wilson.

WR Keith Gavin, senior -- Was splitting reps with Ontaria Wilson, but likely will be leaned on more heavily now that Wilson is sidelined by a shoulder injury. Played a season-high 44 snaps Saturday.

TE Tre' McKitty, junior -- While he has started all eight games, McKitty's playing time has actually increased in recent weeks. His highest two play totals of the season have come against Syracuse (57) and Wake Forest (68). In the first six games, he averaged 44.3 snaps.