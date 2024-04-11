Kinkle, who plays running back and safety for Holly Springs, has seen his recruitment surge in the past two weeks, as he has received offers from UTSA, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, NC State, Jacksonville State and now Florida State. He has also seen attention from Mississippi State, but no formal offer has come of it.

A multi-sport athlete, Kinkle runs track for Holly Springs in addition to football. He runs both the 100m and 200m sprint.

Kinkle is coming off a junior season where he played in 10 games and rushed for 1247 yards and 12 touchdowns on 150 carries. He also caught 26 passes for 452 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, he had four interceptions and a fumble recovery, according to MaxPreps.