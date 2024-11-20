Florida State offers 2025 ATH and WVU commit Teriq Mallory

With just two weeks out until early signing day, the Seminoles are still handing out offers to try and add to their 2025 recruiting class.

Florida State extended an offer to three-star ATH Teriq Mallory on Wednesday morning. The 6-5 and 190 pound athlete out of Cheshire Academy (CT.) has been committed to West Virginia since June 4th and was previously committed to Wake Forest.

The three-star now has seven offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. Mallory also holds offers from Duke, Connecticut, Maryland, Temple and Mass.