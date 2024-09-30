Florida State offers 2025 DT Benny Patterson III
Florida State has continued to expand the board on the defensive line.
The Seminoles offered Newburgh (Ind.) Castle High defensive tackle Benny Patterson III on Monday evening.
Patterson, who has been committed to the University of Cincinnati since April 22, has recently picked up offers from LSU, USC and now Florida State. In total, Patterson has 12 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State.
Patterson was committed to Northern Illinois from Feb. 7 until April 21 before decommitting and changing his commitment to Cincinnati.
At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Patterson is a ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.
Patterson has had a blistering start to his senior year at Castle High. In six games, he has accumulated 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also has two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has helped the Knights to a 5-1 record in the Southern Indiana region.
