Florida State has continued to expand the board on the defensive line.

The Seminoles offered Newburgh (Ind.) Castle High defensive tackle Benny Patterson III on Monday evening.

Patterson, who has been committed to the University of Cincinnati since April 22, has recently picked up offers from LSU, USC and now Florida State. In total, Patterson has 12 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State.

Patterson was committed to Northern Illinois from Feb. 7 until April 21 before decommitting and changing his commitment to Cincinnati.

At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Patterson is a ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.

