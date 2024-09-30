PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Florida State offers 2025 DT Benny Patterson III

Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Writer
@NCarlisleRivals

Florida State has continued to expand the board on the defensive line.

The Seminoles offered Newburgh (Ind.) Castle High defensive tackle Benny Patterson III on Monday evening.
Patterson, who has been committed to the University of Cincinnati since April 22, has recently picked up offers from LSU, USC and now Florida State. In total, Patterson has 12 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State.

Patterson was committed to Northern Illinois from Feb. 7 until April 21 before decommitting and changing his commitment to Cincinnati.

At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Patterson is a ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.

Patterson has had a blistering start to his senior year at Castle High. In six games, he has accumulated 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also has two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has helped the Knights to a 5-1 record in the Southern Indiana region.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTc3NjU5NTQvNjU2NGI1ZDFkYTUxMWQwYThjYmRj NjZiJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

