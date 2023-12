Florida State extended an offer to 2025 defensive tackle Charles House on Tuesday.

House is listed at 6'3, 285 pounds and, with the addition of Florida State, holds 17 Division I offers. Those offers include: Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and South Carolina.



In his junior season, House totaled 19 tackles in 10 games, including seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He also forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles, and blocked two field goals for North Mecklenburg (N.C).