Florida State offered 2025 four-star defensive back Cobey Sellers on Thursday afternoon. Sellers, one of the top players in the state of Texas, holds 17 offers — including Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas, Oregon, Georgia, Texas A&M and USC.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back out of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek, is one of the top defensive back prospects in the nation, ranked as the 28th-best cornerback in the 2025 class and the 46th-best prospect in Texas.

While also playing quarterback for Shadow Creek, Sellers had 12 tackles this past season and a forced fumble at cornerback. Sellers started playing cornerback in the 10th grade and has already established himself as a rising athlete in Texas. He helped lead Shadow Creek to a state championship game appearance, losing to Clear Springs in the Texas 6A D1 title game.