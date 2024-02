Though he may not be the closest linebacker prospect in relation to Tallahassee, Florida State offered Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley linebacker Dawson Merritt on Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker holds 15 offers, including offers from Michigan, Kansas, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, Boston College and now Florida State. He is ranked as the 22nd-best linebacker prospect in the 2025 class and the 6th best prospect from Kansas.