Florida State offers 2025 JUCO DT Tyeland Coleman

Florida State extended an offer to one of the top JUCO prospects in the 2025 cycle late on Tuesday evening.

The Seminoles offered Northwest Mississippi Community College defensive tackle Tyeland Coleman, who is one of the top JUCO prospects in the country. Coleman is ranked the No. 25 JUCO prospect in the 2025 class and holds 20 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State.

Others to offer Coleman include Houston, Mississippi State, California at the Power 4 level and multiple G5 programs including Memphis, Appalachian State, North Texas, Liberty, UNLV and Boise State.