Powell, a top prospect from the state of Arizona, holds 13 offers now including Florida State. He also holds offers from USC, Arizona State, Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee and TCU.

Powell recently transferred to Phoenix (AZ) Brophy Preparatory school after spending the first two years of his varsity career at Scottsdale (AZ.) Saguaro High. He has started on varsity since he was a freshman.

At 6'5 and 275 pounds, he is ranked as a top five prospect in the state of Arizona and the 50th best tackle prospect in the country according to Rivals.