Florida State extended an offer to Rock Hill (S.C.) wide receiver Malik Clark on Tuesday afternoon.

The three-star prospect now holds 30 total offers with the addition of his offer from the Seminoles. He also holds notable offers from North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Duke among others.

At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Clark is the No. 4 prospect in South Carolina for the 2025 class and is considered to be the 67th-best receiver in the country by Rivals.

Clark currently has set official visits to South Carolina (May 31), North Carolina (June 7), and NC State (June 21).