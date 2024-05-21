Florida State offers 2025 WR Malik Clark
Florida State extended an offer to Rock Hill (S.C.) wide receiver Malik Clark on Tuesday afternoon.
The three-star prospect now holds 30 total offers with the addition of his offer from the Seminoles. He also holds notable offers from North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Duke among others.
At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Clark is the No. 4 prospect in South Carolina for the 2025 class and is considered to be the 67th-best receiver in the country by Rivals.
Clark currently has set official visits to South Carolina (May 31), North Carolina (June 7), and NC State (June 21).
Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters
Clark plays basketball and football for Rock Hill. And while he does play both wide receiver and safety for the Bearcats, he is being recruited as a wide receiver as the collegiate level. He also runs track and was a state finalist in his freshman year.
According to Clark, his personal best is a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash. Clark also told the Osceola that he does intend to visit Florida State later this summer. Whether that will be officially or not is still to be determined.
Click below for Clark's junior season highlights:
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple