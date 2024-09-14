Florida State offers 2026 four-star athlete Xavier Lherisse

Florida State extended an offer to Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie four-star athlete Xavier Lherisse during his unofficial visit on Saturday as the Seminoles hosted Memphis.

Projecting as a safety at the collegiate level, Lherisse is a four-star for the 2026 class and is currently ranked as the No. 51 ranked player in the state of Florida and the No. 17 ranked athlete in the country.

With the addition of his Florida State offer, Lherisse now holds 45 offers from around the country -including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and LSU.