Florida State offers 2026 four-star athlete Xavier Lherisse

Florida State extended an offer to Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie four-star athlete Xavier Lherisse during his unofficial visit on Saturday as the Seminoles hosted Memphis.
Projecting as a safety at the collegiate level, Lherisse is a four-star for the 2026 class and is currently ranked as the No. 51 ranked player in the state of Florida and the No. 17 ranked athlete in the country.
With the addition of his Florida State offer, Lherisse now holds 45 offers from around the country -including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and LSU.
As a sophomore last year, he totaled 68 tackles on defense. He also intercepted nine passes, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles for Eau Gallie. Offensively, he contributed 7 catches for 90 yards and 11 rushes for 76 yards with a touchdown.
A multi-sport athlete, Lherisse also competes in baseball and basketball for Eau Gallie.