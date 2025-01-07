Florida State offers 2026 four-star KJ Ford Jr.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell and the FSU coaching staff are on the road and have been recruiting the Dallas-Fort Worth on Tuesday. Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White extended an offer to four-star defensive end Kevin "KJ" Ford Jr. on Tuesday morning.

Following an extremely productive season, Ford helped Duncanville (Tx.) High School to a 13-1 record and a deep playoff run in the Texas 6A division. He totaled 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks in his junior season. He was also credited with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

With the addition of his offer from Florida State, Ford now has a total of 26 offers. His offer list includes all of the Power 4 schools in Texas as well as Oklahoma, Penn State, Miami, Florida and Nebraska, among others.

Ford is ranked as a four-star prospect, as is considered to be the No. 19 weakside defensive end in the 2026 class. He is also considered to be the No. 41 prospect in the state of Texas for the cycle.