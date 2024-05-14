Broadnax now holds 22 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds notable offers from Florida, Louisville, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee among others.

A 6-3 and 175 pound defensive back prospect from Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca High School, Broadnax is a Rivals250 member for the 2026 class. He is currently ranked as the 205th best prospect in the cycle and the 40th best player in the state of Florida by Rivals. He is also considered to be the 15th best safety prospect in the country.

Broadnax is coming off a sophomore year where he totaled 49 tackles and a tackle for loss. He also had an interception, 8 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt in his first year as a starter at West Boca.

"This offer means a lot to me with FSU being such a great program and the type of guys that they produce," Broadnax said. "I was just extremely grateful."

Broadnax fits the mold of the type of prospect that defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain looks for to fill out the defensive backfield.

"I feel like I fit into the type of defense that FSU runs because I’m a long physical guy, that loves to touch the receiver and FSU prides themselves on physicality," Broadnax added.

Broadnax also told the Osceola that he does plan to visit Florida State at some point during the summer.

