During his visit to watch Florida State's first spring scrimmage on Thursday, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither wide receiver Darryon Williams received on an offer from the Seminoles.



"What a day! It couldn't have went any better," Williams said on an X post announcing the offer. "I loved everything about FSU from academics to the coaches. They made me feel special and like family."

The offer from Florida State is his sixth offer. He also holds offers from Iowa State, USF, UConn, UMass, and Toledo.

Williams is a Rivals250 member for the 2026 class and is the 193rd best prospect in the country according to Rivals. He is also graded as the 30th best wide receiver for the class of 2026 and the 36th best player in Florida.