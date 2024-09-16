Florida State offers 2026 Rivals100 safety Jireh Edwards

Florida State just extended an offer to one of the nation's best safety prospects in the 2026 class. The Seminoles offered Baltimore (Md.) Saint Frances safety Jireh Edwards on Monday afternoon.

A Rivals100 member for the 2026 class, Edwards is currently ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the country and is also considered to be the No. 2 safety by Rivals. Edwards is also the second best prospect in Maryland.

With his offer from Florida State, Edwards now has 25 offers to his name. This includes offers from Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.