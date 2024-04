The Homestead (Fla.) South Dade safety now has five offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. The other schools to have offered Hughes are Louisville, Florida A&M, Charlotte and Nebraska.

"This offer means so much to me," Hughes told The Osceola. "Since a kid I always loved FSU. I’ve always talked about getting an offer from them. It’s definitely a dream come true for sure. Also, having Patrick Surtain... I honestly feel like he’s the best Defensive Back Coach."

At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Hughes is coming off a sophomore season where he played six games for the Buccaneers. According to MaxPreps, Hughes had 15 tackles and four interceptions in those games. He also had one pass breakup.