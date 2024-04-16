The four-star receiver now holds 11 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from LSU, Miami, Jackson State, Toledo, Penn State, Missouri, Tennessee, Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State

McDonald is a Rivals100 member for the 2026 class and is ranked as the 52nd best prospect in the country. He is also considered to be the second best player in the state of Mississippi for the 2026 class and the 9th best wide receiver prospect.

McDonald is coming off a sophomore year in which he caught 56 passes for 1,166 yards and 16 touchdowns. A two-sport athlete, he also plays basketball for the Panthers.