With the addition of his offer from Florida State, the Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley prospect now holds a total of 27 offers from around the country. Jones also holds offers from UCLA, USC, Washington. Tennessee, Texas A&M, Duke, Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan among many other elite programs.

Jones is a Rivals250 member and is currently ranked as the 19th best outside linebacker and the 217th best overall prospect in the country. He is also considered to be the 20th best prospect in the state of California for the 2025 class.



"It means a lot, just that the hard work I have been putting in is starting to pay off," Jones said on the offer.

A multi-sport athlete that also plays baseball and basketball in addition to football, Jones plays linebacker and tight end for San Ramon Valley High School. He is coming off a junior season in which he amassed 166 total tackles with 15 tackles for loss. He also recorded 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.