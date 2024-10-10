Advertisement

Published Oct 10, 2024
Florida State offers former Purdue commit OT Takhyian Whitset
Nick Carlisle
Writer
Florida State continues to expand it's board on the offensive line, dishing out an offer to Antioch (Tenn.) OT Takhyian Whitset late on Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-5 and 265-pound tackle backed off his long-time pledge from Purdue just a few hours before receiving an offer from the Seminoles. His offer from Florida State is his 15th offer, also holding offers from NC State, Vanderbilt, Liberty, UAB and the aforementioned Purdue.

Whitset backed off his pledge to the Boilermakers following an official visit to NC State during the Oct. 5 weekend.

The Osceola reached out to Whitset about the offer.

"Florida State is a very historic program and I like everything about it!" Whitset said on his first impressions of the Seminoles.

With the re-opening of his recruitment, the three-star is considering taking a visit to one of the Seminoles' two remaining home games, North Carolina and Florida.

