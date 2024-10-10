Florida State offers four-star UCF WR commit Jayvan Boggs

in other news
As the Florida State coaching staff gets out on the road during the bye week, they are handing out offers and expanding their boards with some big-time talent. One of those offers was dished out to Cocoa (Fla.) wide receiver Jayvan Boggs.
Boggs, who is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country, is committed to UCF. The four-star flipped his commitment from Missouri to UCF on Aug. 6.
The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound receiver is a Rivals100 prospect, considered to be the 73rd-best prospect in the country. He is also considered to be the No. 18 prospect in the Florida and the No. 12 WR in the 2025 class.
His offer from Florida State makes 28 offers for the high school senior. He is the teammate of former Florida State commitment Javion Hilson.
In six games this season for Cocoa, Boggs has caught 47 passes for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has one rushing score. Last year as a junior, Boggs was incredibly productive, finishing with 93 catches for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns.
With the decommitment of Malik Clark (who committed days later to South Carolina) and the push by Georgia for current commit CJ Wiley, the Seminoles are expanding their board and they have set their sights on one of Florida's best.
An offer from the Seminoles is one that Boggs has eyed for a while according to Rivals National Analyst John Garcia and an official visit may be in the works for the Rivals100 wide receiver.
