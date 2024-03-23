Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive line prospect Kaden Strayhorn added a Florida State offer to a long list of programs following his unofficial visit to Tallahassee on Saturday.

In addition to Florida State, the four-star prospect holds 22 offers, with offers from Georgia, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Penn State to name a few.

Strayhorn released his top 12 schools earlier this month - a list that includes Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Miami, Alabama, Missouri, USC, Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas.