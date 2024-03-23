Florida State offers Kaden Strayhorn following unofficial visit
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive line prospect Kaden Strayhorn added a Florida State offer to a long list of programs following his unofficial visit to Tallahassee on Saturday.
In addition to Florida State, the four-star prospect holds 22 offers, with offers from Georgia, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Penn State to name a few.
Strayhorn released his top 12 schools earlier this month - a list that includes Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Miami, Alabama, Missouri, USC, Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas.
At 6-foot-3 and 286 pounds, Strayhorn is ranked as the 12th best offensive guard prospect in the country and is the No. 48 player in Florida. His visit on Saturday is the first known visit to Florida State that he has taken.
Strayhorn transferred to IMG Academy in 2022, where he has played the last two seasons of his high school career. He is originally from Novi, Michigan.