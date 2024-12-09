Florida State offers Miami (Ohio) WR Reggie Virgil

Florida State has offered Miami (Ohio) wide receiver Reggie Virgil. The 6-foot-4 and 190-pound Mount Dora (Fla.) Bible School product signed with the Redhawks as a member of their 2022 recruiting class.

As a junior this past season, Virgil was Miami's second-leading receiver with 41 receptions for 816 yards and nine touchdowns. He had two catches combined for 64 yards during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Virgil has one year of eligibility remaining.



