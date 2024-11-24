Florida State offers multiple 2026 and 2027 prospects during CSU weekend

Florida State offered multiple prospects who were on campus for the Seminoles' game against Charleston Southern on Saturday. FSU coaches hosted just over 30 prospects, mostly from the 2026 and 2027 classes — with four official visitors from the 2025 class.

2026 offers

A Rivals250 member for the 2026 class, Gordon is committed to UCF and is considered to be the No. 157 prospect in the 2026 class. He is also the No. 10 safety prospect in the cycle. He also holds offers from 15 total schools, including Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, LSU and Michigan. He has been committed to UCF since July 26th.

Another current UCF commit, three-star WR Keeyun Chapmans was also offered by Florida State during his visit. Chapman has 10 offers with the addition of his offer from FSU and also has offers from South Carolina, Miami, Arkansas and TCU.

Cooper is a three-star prospect out of Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic. With his offer from Florida State, he now holds six offers. His other offers include Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia and UCF. He is currently considered to be the No. 53 tackle prospect in the 2026 class.

While currently unranked by Rivals, Dyer is a South Carolina commit that has received plenty of attention early in his recruitment. He also holds offers from Georgia, Penn State, Ole Miss, Duke and Georgia Tech. He has a total of 14 offers with his offer from Florida State.

2027 offers

Despite only being a sophomore, Kalis has already accumulated 17 offers, including offers from Ole Miss, Cal, Arizona State, Syracuse and Pitt. He has also received some attention from more prominent schools in the region, including Penn State and Ohio State.

Biloxi (Miss.) offensive tackle Hayden Ainsworth received his fifth offer from Florida State on Saturday. He also holds Division I offers from Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and NC State.