Florida State offers multiple Rivals250 prospects to start 2025

The new year has just begun but Florida State has already begun to hand out offers to big time prospects in the 2026 and 2027 classes. The Seminoles have offered Temple (Tx.) four-star DE Jamarion Carlton, Buford (Ga.) four-star ATH Tyriq Green, Miami (Fla.) Norland four-star Kenton Dopson and Richardson (Tx.) defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield just two days into the new year. Carlton is ranked as the No. 142 prospect in the 2026 class and is also considered to be the No. 7 weakside defensive end in the cycle. Carlton's offer from Florida State gives him 24 total offers, including offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and Ohio State. Carlton is coming off a junior season where he totaled 57 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and a forced fumble.

Green is ranked as the No. 117 prospect in the 2026 class and is considered the No. 6 athlete in the country. He holds a total of 38 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from some of the best programs in the country, including Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and LSU. Green plays on both sides of the ball at Buford but is likely being recruited at safety by Florida State. He also plays running back. He is coming off a junior season where he rushed for 527 yards and eight touchdowns while producing 28 tackles and one tackle for loss defensively. He also recorded five interceptions, five pass breakups and had a fumble recovery.

Dopson is currently ranked as the No. 26 prospect in the 2027 class by Rivals after a successful sophomore season at Miami (Fla.) Norland High School. Despite being a 2027 prospect, Dopson already holds 16 Division I offers, including offers from Miami, Colorado, Texas A&M, Nebraska and now Florida State. Dopson is coming off a sophomore season where he totaled 16 tackles and recorded three interceptions and 16 pass breakups. He also plays wide receiver but is being recruited at corner by the Seminoles.