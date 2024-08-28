The 6-3 and 220-pound athlete plays both linebacker and defensive end for the Indians. A Rivals250 member for the 2026 class, Groves is considered to be the No. 176 prospect in the 2026 class and is the No 13 defensive end prospect in the country. He is also considered to be the 6th-best prospect across all positions in the state of Tennessee.

With his offer from Florida State, Groves now has 20 offers - including recent offers from Auburn, West Virginia, Oklahoma, TCU, Michigan, and Indiana. Other offers include Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, USC, and Texas A&M.

A multi-sport athlete, Groves plays football and basketball for East Robertson. During his sophomore season, he totaled 72 tackles - 27.5 of them for a loss. He also had 8 sacks, 2 interceptions, 8 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.